New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: As the year 2020 ended, people believed that 2021 will be less hurtful, but little did everyone know that it will turn out worse with the second wave of COVID-19. And once again entertainment industry suffered a great loss, with some tragic deaths sending shockwaves across the nation. Not just to COVID-19, the industry lost many of its prominent personalities to heart attacks, such as Sidharth Shukla, Amit Mistry, Mandira Bedi's husband, Raj Kaushal, and others, leaving a great void in the hearts of their family and fans.

As the year is about to end, here we are with a list of celebrities who away passed away in 2021:

Dilip Kumar

The legendary actor who ruled the entertainment industry for almost seven decades left for his heavenly abode on July 7 due to age-related illness. He is survived by his wife and veteran actress Saira Banu.

Surekha Sikri

Fondly known as Dadisa and for her role in Badhaai Ho passed away on July 16. She was one of the prominent names of the entertainment industry.

Shravan Rathod

Legendary music composer of famous duo Nadeem-Shravan passed away on April 23 due to COVID-19 complications.

Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 winner left for his heavenly abode on September 2 after suffering a heart attack in his sleep. The actor was known for his prolific acting skills and love chemistry with Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill. His demise has left a great void in the entertainment industry.

Raj Kaushal

Mandira Bedi's husband Raj passed away on June 30 after suffering a cardiac arrest early in the morning. He had directed filmslike Shaadi Ka Laddoo and Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. He is survived by his wife Mandira and two kids Vir and Tara.

Rajiv Kapoor

Randhir Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor's younger brother Rajiv breathed his last on August 25. Best known for his film Ram Teri Ganga Mail.

Amit Mistry

The actor breathed his last on April 23 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Reportedly, he felt an ache in his heart post breakfast and succumbed to a heart attack while on his way to the hospital. He is known for his roles in Tenali Rama, A Gentleman, Shor In The City, Bandish Bandits and others. He was last seen in Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor's Bhoot Police.

Bikramjeet Kanwarpal

One of the prolific actors of the TV industry passed away on May 1 after suffering from COVID-19 complications. He was a retired Indian Army officer and made his debut in Bollywood in 2003. He is known for his roles in films such as Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Aarakshan, Murder 2, The Ghazi Attack, 24 and 2 States.

Puneeth Rajkumar

Kannada film industry superstar left his loved ones and fans in shock after the actor succumbed to a heart attack on October 29. He was one of the fittest actors in the Sandalwood industry. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Bramha Mishra

Mirzapur fame Brahma was found dead at his flat on December 3. Reportedly, the actor suffered a cardiac arrest.

Shiva Shankar

Veteran choreographer, who predominantly worked in Tamil and Telugu industries, left for the heavenly abode on November 28.

Farrukh Jaffar

Gulabo Sitabo fame breathed her last on October 15. She started her career in Vividh Bharti in 1963, and after a few years, made her acting debut in Bollywood. She was seen in a supporting role in Umarao Jaan (1981).

Madhavi Gogate

TV actress best known for playing the role of Kanta Joshi in the popular soap opera Anupamaa passed away on November 23 due to COVID-19 complications.

