New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The year 2021 has been difficult for all but it was especially difficult for Bollywood celebs. While Bollywood lost many celebs this year, several others got embroiled in controversies. Some of the leading ladies of the tinsel town got involved in legal matters and hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Here are the leading Bollywood ladies who got involved in legal matters:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Bollywood actress Aishwarya's name recently came into the limelight after the Enforcement Directorate summoned her in their Delhi office for questioning her about the Panama Papers leak. Aishwarya's name had emerged in the Panama Papers which were leaked in 2016 that revealed the fraud and tax evasion details of several prominent personalities across the world.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline is another actress who got involved in the legal matter and hit headlines for all the wrong reasons. She was also summoned by the ED but in a probe over a 200 Crore extortion case related to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. She was called in for testifying against the conman and has joined the team of witnesses to do so. She also accepted receiving gifts from the conman which included luxe bags, jewellery and other things.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi's name was also dragged in the same case that involved Jacqueline, apparently, Nora also received gifts from the Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. ED summoned the actress for questioning several times and she appeared for the same. As per the reports, Nora was attached to the case as a witness.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is one such actress who always remains in headlines for one or another reason, this year was no different as the actress caught everyone's attention after her 'igniting comments' on several topics. She commented on farmers' protests and for that, she was summoned by the Delhi Assembly panel. She also commented on India's independence which later irked many people and she was trolled by many.

Ananya Panday

NCB, the Narcotics Control Bureau summoned newbie Ananya Panday in the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case related to Aryan Khan. The actress was questioned on a series of WhatsApp chats which Ananya did with Aryan. Due to the conversation, ED grilled SOTY 2 star for 3 days in their office in Mumbai.

Apart from the above-mentioned actresses, Taapsee Pannu, Gehna Vashisht, Sherlyn Chopra, Poonam Pandey were also embroiled in legal controversies this year.

Posted By: Ashita Singh