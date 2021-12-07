New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: We have entered the last month of 2021, and soon we'll be welcoming the New Year 2022. However, the year didn't go as planned, for many, it was not less than a roller coaster ride due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even the entertainment industry was hit severely, but by the end, they managed to release some films some on OTT platforms and some in theatres. And like every year, this year too viewers witnessed several debutants such as Ahan Shetty, Sharvari Wagh, Danny Denzongpa's son Rinzing Denzongpa and others.

As we are going to enter a new chapter of our lives, let's go down memory lane and have a look at Bollywood's newbies who left the audience impressed with their raw and prolific acting skills. Check out the list below:

Ahan Shetty

Veteran actor Suniel Shetty's son Ahan, made his Bollywood debut alongside Tara Sutaria with Milan Lutharia's Tadap. The film was a remake of Telugu hit RX 100 and star kid's raw acting left everyone impressed. The audience acknowledged his acting skills and termed him as the next superstar of B-town.

Sharvari Wagh

Model-turned actress Sharvari made her debut alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji's Bunty Aur Babli 2. The new Bubli won the hearts of the fan with her million-dollar smile and acting skills. Earlier, she was associated with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and worked as an AD in Bajirao Mastani. The actress is rumoured to be dating Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal.

Isabelle Kaif

Katrina Kaif's younger sister Isabelle made her Bollywood debut alongside Sooraj Pancholi in Time to Dance. Helmed by Stanley Menino D'Costa, in the film the actress essayed the role of a dancer. Speaking to PTI, she revealed how Katrina supported her, she said, "Katrina has always been very supportive. It always helps when you know people. She has always said 'stay focused, keep working hard and not get yourself distracted by anything or any person as one can't please everyone. I had an idea about what I was going to get into. I had a desire to enter the industry but I had to finish my schooling, then I went to college and then got into acting."

Rinzing Denzongpa

Veteran actor Danny Denzongpa's son Rinzing made his acting debut with Squad, a ZEE5 series. In the series, he essays the role of an STF commando, who is tasked to save a young girl.

Pranitha Subhash

Pranitha made her Bollywood debut alongside Minaz Jaffrey in Hungama 2 and went on to star in Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India. Before making Bollywood, she has worked in Telugu, Kannada and Tamil movies.

