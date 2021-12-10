New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The year 2021 was no different for the Indian entertainment industry when it comes to 'breakups' or 'divorce'. The fans witnessed some biggest celebrity breakups, including Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao, Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya and Nisha Rawal-Karan Mehra. These breakups came out as a shock to all the fans, and it was hard for them to digest the news.

Now, as 2021 is ending, here we have brought you the complete list of celebrity breakups that hit the headlines in 2021. Check out below:

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao

The couple left the nation in shock after they issued a statement announcing their separation. The couple ended their 15-year-old marriage in July and are now co-parenting their son Azad Rao Khan.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akkineni Naga Chaitanya

The south industry superstars left their fans in shock, after announcing their separation in October. The much-loved couple got married in 2017 and used to give major couple goals to their fans. The actress recently opened up on her divorce with Chaitanya during an interview and said that she felt like she would "crumble and die" but soon she realised that she has to live her life. "I never knew I could pass this. I am proud of myself because I never knew I was this strong", Samantha was quoted saying.

Honey Singh and Shalini Singh

Popular rapper Honey Singh hit the headlines after his wife Shalini accused him and his family of domestic abuse in August. She further claimed, that rapper had multiple extramarital affairs. The duo were childhood sweethearts and got married in 2011. In 2021, the couple celebrated their 10 wedding anniversary.

Kirti Kulhari and Saahil Sehgal

Four More Shots actress Kirti announced her separation from her husband Saahil Sehgal in April. Informing her fans, she wrote a long note stating that it was their mutual decision to separate and reassured that she is in a "good place".

Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra

The TV couple hit the headlines in August after Nisha accused her husband Karan of domestic violence and demanded sole custody of their son Kavish. However, the actor refuted the allegations and said that she is trying to frame him to extract a big amount as alimony. He further claimed that he has proof of every implication and would share it with the authorities.

Shikhar Dhawan and Aesha Mukerji

Indian cricketer Shikar Dhawan was hitting the headlines a few months ago after Ayesha announced her separation from her husband Shikhar. The couple ended their eight-year-long marriage in September.

Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain

Bengali actress and TMC MP, hit the headlines due to her controversial marriage. The couple's separation had been in news since November 2020, but in March 2021, Nikhil filed a complaint in court to annul his marriage, citing Nusrat's infidelity. The couple who got married in Turkey in 2019 had not even registered their marriage in India.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv