New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The old but grand trope of obsessive, compulsive love is a genre utilised to the optimals and standards established by the likes of Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Darr’, Priyanka Chopra Jonas in ‘Aitraaz’ and in celluloid to streaming world transition of excellence by Taapsee Pannu in Netflix’s own ‘Haseen Dillruba’. ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein’ plays its game of gripping storytelling by the path of familial tropes of love to obsess over.

Daughter of a baahubali politician, Purva (played by Anchal Sngh) had developed a liking for Vikrant (played by Tahir Raj Bhasin) when the two were classmates in childhood. Primarily, this exact childhood likening develops into fatal obsession and what follows is a toxic exploitation by Purva of her father’s pull-and-power to counter everything that comes in the way of pursuing her love for Vikrant.

What stands out in the series is Tahir Raj Bhasin (Vikrant). He is young, vulnerable, talented and shows out a compelling expressionist eccentricity. Purva (Anchal Singh) isn’t scary but seems real enough to kill for love of her life.

Throughout its eight-episode running time, ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein’ pursues a storytelling path of stability of its narrative jostling with hinterland violence and dreams of a talented small town boy while ensuing a brand of entertainment that is just short of path breaking. The sub-plots have not been explored much and while the viewers’ gratification is plentiful, a talented cast seems wasted on a narrative that does not take the risk of being unconventional. The hinterland violence seems fetishised but is saved from going obscure by some compelling performances, notably by Tahir Raj Bhasin and Anchal Singh.

An accountant father being unable to stop his talented son from working for a rogue politician of the town he himself works for, is a trope executed to death by Mumbai’s entertainment world both on celluloid and even in streaming world. As a hinterland plot capable of standing out among Mirzapurs of the streaming world, Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhein stands at the farther end of the queue.

The first season has closed on a cliffhanger, meaning a second is likely to follow. But do we really need a second season?

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is streaming on Netflix.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma