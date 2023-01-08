'Ye Hai Mohabbatein' Fame Ruhaanika Dhawan Opens Up On Getting Trolled On Buying Her Own House At 15

'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actor Ruhaanika Dhawan ticked off a major life goal on her list as the 15-year-old recently purchased her own house in Mumbai. Sharing the news on her Instagram handle, Ruhaanika felt grateful and deeply thanked her parents for their support and for helping her in saving her finances.

In her recent interview with Hindustan Times, Ruhaanika Dhawan opened up about the criticism and hate she received online after her announcement but also talked about how kids of her age should not feel pressured.

According to a report cited by Hindustan Times, Ruhaanika said, "People say I am very different from the generation. It is a nice compliment and I love seeing my parents proud."

She also talked about how one should always be aware of the negative stream of competitive behavior and the toxic standards it might give rise to. She said, "I don't think children should take any pressure at all. It's okay. It did not happen overnight for me either. It took a long course of time to save all that money and make the purchase."

Ruhaanika mentioned on her Instagram that her mother was saving all her finances for the last eight years and mapped out a financial plan for her. The actress's mother Dolly Dhawan said, "No kid should feel pressured. Being the older and wiser one, I invested systematically and it wasn't that Ruhanika just did a TV show and she minted big money. God willingly, things happened and it all worked out."

Ruhaanika Dhawan also addressed the criticism she had to face after the announcement against her parents and the allegation of child labor. Dhawan quickly said, "I don't read comments because I know that if I do, I might get a little upset. I won't say child labor as I haven't taken any project for the last 4 to 5 years. And, if you check my Instagram or YouTube, recording videos is my hobby."

The 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actress also revealed that she misses being on screen, however, is happily involved in other activities. She further commented, "I am doing it willingly and not being forced into anything."

When asked what plans she had ahead of her regarding her financial choices, to which Ruhaanika honestly opened up and said, "I am being brutally honest, my money is over."

She further said, "Last year, my mother and I were looking for a house. We narrowed it down to two, but we could not find a house better than this. It feels amazing, especially in such a city where even the smallest 1BHKs is so expensive."

Ruhaanika Dhawan started her career in 2012 featuring in Zee Tv's show 'Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein' playing the role of Aashi. However, she rose to fame by playing the role of young Ruhi Bhalla and Pihu in Star Plus's 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.'