Yashoda’s OTT Release Delayed: Makers Summoned By Hyderabad Court, Read Why

SOUTH Indian actress Samantha Prabhu’s blockbuster hit ‘Yashoda’ pinned high hopes of the film making it across the panel of an average box-office release, where the film was left in huge profits. ‘Yashoda’ revolved around the plot of surrogacy issues around a hospital named ‘EVA Hospital’, where things have taken a sour turn for the makers.

The hospital authorities based in the city of Hyderabad have filed a petition in a Hyderabad-based civil court that their hospital’s name has been misused in the film presenting a bad reputation and image of the film. Keeping things in order, the civil court has further issued a notice to the makers of the film ordering them to stop the OTT release of ‘Yashoda’ until further hearing.

The next hearing about the issue raised is scheduled for December 19 which is also the date opted for the OTT release of the film. The authorities of the hospital also pointed out and filed the defamation case against the makers of the film ‘Sridevi Productions.’

‘Yashoda’ was directed by Hari and Harish, and the film went ahead and collected a whopping Rs 33 Crore. Samantha Prabhu portraying the lead in the film also thanked her audience for their positive response to the film. She penned a heartfelt note on her Twitter handle quoting, “Dear audience, your appreciation, and love for Yashoda is the greatest gift and support that I could have ever asked for. I am overwhelmed with joy and gratitude.”

The film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Muralo Sharma, Unni Makandan, Rao Ramesh in pivotal roles. ‘Yashoda’ was released on November 11 in five languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

Meanwhile, Samantha Prabhu is currently in the headlines for reports of being hospitalized due to Myositis. However, according to a report by Pinkvilla, no sincere confirmation or update has been made yet. As earlier, the actress’s team confirmed her being fine and at home.