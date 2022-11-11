  • News
  • Entertainment

Yashoda Twitter Review: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Thumbs Up From Fans | Check Top 10 Tweets

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s much-awaited Sci-Thriller released on screen today received loud claps across the hall

By Piyali Bhadra
Fri, 11 Nov 2022 09:53 AM IST
Minute Read
Yashoda Twitter Review: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Thumbs Up From Fans | Check Top 10 Tweets
Image Credits: @venkysplace/Twitter

SAMANTHA Prabhu’s science action thriller released today where the film revolves around crime, action, and suspense involving the process of surrogacy. Written and directed by Hari and Harish, ‘Yashoda’ will be released in 5 different languages including Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. 

The film revolves around Samantha Prabhu’s character ‘Yashoda’, who belongs to the lower economic class in search of a better lifestyle. Young and compelled, she decides to become a surrogate in exchange for money meeting with the struggles of a metropolitan city. Witnessing a horrid episode at the fertility clinic, her concerns towards society and people lash out which takes towards a trail of justice.

Samantha Prabhu’s character defines vulnerability and power which will create an urge inside of you to watch the film. The movie also stars Rao Ramesh, Unni Mukundan, Mural Sharma, Priyanka Sharma, Shatru, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Madhurima in eminent roles. 

Several fans of the actress and movie enthusiasts have already watched this action thriller sharing their opinions about the craft of the actress and about the film. Below are the top 10 tweets which will help you to gain an insight into the film, thus creating an urge to go and see it on the big screens. 

Also Read
Uunchai Twitter Review: Amitabh Bachchan-Starrer Sheds Light On Importance..
Uunchai Twitter Review: Amitabh Bachchan-Starrer Sheds Light On Importance..

The shooting of the film commenced in December 2021 and ended in July 2022, thus releasing on 11 November 2022. Film’s cinematographer M.Sukumar worked in an alluring manner, whereas Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor. The charm of Mani Ratnam worked beautifully as the musician while the film is produced under the Sridevi Movie banner. 

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.