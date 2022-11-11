Yashoda Twitter Review: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Thumbs Up From Fans | Check Top 10 Tweets

SAMANTHA Prabhu’s science action thriller released today where the film revolves around crime, action, and suspense involving the process of surrogacy. Written and directed by Hari and Harish, ‘Yashoda’ will be released in 5 different languages including Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

The film revolves around Samantha Prabhu’s character ‘Yashoda’, who belongs to the lower economic class in search of a better lifestyle. Young and compelled, she decides to become a surrogate in exchange for money meeting with the struggles of a metropolitan city. Witnessing a horrid episode at the fertility clinic, her concerns towards society and people lash out which takes towards a trail of justice.

Samantha Prabhu’s character defines vulnerability and power which will create an urge inside of you to watch the film. The movie also stars Rao Ramesh, Unni Mukundan, Mural Sharma, Priyanka Sharma, Shatru, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Madhurima in eminent roles.

Several fans of the actress and movie enthusiasts have already watched this action thriller sharing their opinions about the craft of the actress and about the film. Below are the top 10 tweets which will help you to gain an insight into the film, thus creating an urge to go and see it on the big screens.

#Yashoda Review:



Decent Engaging Emotional Thriller 👌#SamanthaRuthPrabhu is the lifeline of the film 👍



Other Cast were apt & good 👌



BGM is Superb 💯



Visuals & Action Scenes are good 👍



Concept 👏



Rating: ⭐⭐⭐/5#YashodaTheMovie #YashodaReview #Samantha pic.twitter.com/YZfACi5gua — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) November 11, 2022

#Yashoda Review : Fantastic Engaging Emotional Thriller Movie. Breath-Taking Performance From @Samanthaprabhu2. Directors Hari & Harish Got a Neat Script With Perfect Execution. Bgm By Manish Sharma Superb. Good Film, Give it a Watch #YashodaReview .



Rating : ⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/YHVg7QnnOB — Vishwajit Patil (@_VishwajitPatil) November 11, 2022

Got to know that @Samanthaprabhu2 was continuing her work for #Yashoda even after her health issues.



Take a bow #SamanthaRuthPrabhu 👏



She holds the film together & provides us an edge of the swat experience 👌



Your efforts deserve respect 💯#yashodareview #YashodaTheMovie pic.twitter.com/34LVtxNkUf — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) November 11, 2022

A rare combination of performance, script, direction, and aesthetics that will leave you stunned 👏🏻@Samanthaprabhu2 you'll be made aware of a dark reality of Indian surrogacy market while still feel satisfied with entertainment.#Yashoda #YashodaReview pic.twitter.com/bYWoQQWpbe — Sign Of Failure 🎭 (@SignOfFailure) November 11, 2022

I just woke up with full of positive reviews on #Yashoda



Block buster talk everywhere so happy for you @Samanthaprabhu2 ❤❤again u proved that if u have content in movie no one can stop us 🎉🤩



Take this positivity and heal ur health 🤗🤗#YashodaOnNov11th pic.twitter.com/DnZ6EsI6m9 — HaRshi 🧚‍♀ (@Harshi_74) November 11, 2022

After watching #Yashoda, I hope that @Samanthaprabhu2 continues doing such films filled with good concepts 😇



She has that screen presence that engages the audience 💯



Excited to see her upcoming films 😀#YashodaTheMovie #YashodaReview #SamanthaRuthPrabhu pic.twitter.com/bitZxZSxHb — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) November 11, 2022

I'm from a north (Hindi) belt audience

& I support #Yashoda movie. Go & watch this masterpiece. 💥💥



Also please waiting for my review today I'm also going to watch #Yashoda Hindi @Samanthaprabhu2 show her hard work now The hindi audience gives her support for this movie. 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ymyyi7v9eW — Pinkesh Lalwani | Social Media Expert (@trendlalwani) November 11, 2022

#Yashoda Decent 1st Half!



Interesting storyline and setup with a good pre-interval to interval sequence. Good setup for the 2nd half. — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) November 11, 2022

The shooting of the film commenced in December 2021 and ended in July 2022, thus releasing on 11 November 2022. Film’s cinematographer M.Sukumar worked in an alluring manner, whereas Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor. The charm of Mani Ratnam worked beautifully as the musician while the film is produced under the Sridevi Movie banner.