Yashoda Teaser: Pregnant Samantha Ruth Prabhu Fights For Survival In This Action-Thriller | Watch

SAMANTHA Ruth Prabhu is all set for her upcoming action thriller film 'Yashoda'. The movie will hit the theatres this year and Samantha will be seen in an all-new avatar for her role. Apart from Samantha, the movie also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, and Murali Sharma. The teaser of the film is finally here and it looks intense.

Watch the teaser here:

The video starts with the doctor telling Samantha about her pregnancy and advising her on certain things to follow during pregnancy. However, Samantha does the exact opposite of the doctor's advice as she tries to save herself and escape. The teaser shows some stellar action sequences. Moreover, Samantha literally speaks with her eyes in the teaser and shows her capability as an actor without uttering a single word.

Fans are excited to see Samantha in a new role. One person wrote, "Amazing teaser and goosebumps ... can't wait to watch. this film ... Sam we love you and thank you for this film .. it already is giving some major goals for women". Another commented, "Teaser looking like it's very interesting.. eagerly waiting for Sam acting in this movie... hope it's a block buster ...all the best from AA fans".

Yashoda is directed by Hari - Harish and produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad. Meanwhile, Mani Sharma is the music composer of Yashoda. Moreover, Yashoda is a 2022 Pan-Indian film which will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

The movie also stars Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma in the pivotal role. The release date of the film is not announced yet. However, the movie is slated to release this year. It was earlier scheduled to release on 12 August 2022. The movie was shot in Telugu and Tamil languages simultaneously.

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, along with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. She was also seen in a song in the film Pushpa: The Rise. She will be seen in Shaakuntalam. Moreover, she will star in Kushi, opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The duo revealed their first look from the movie and the movie was filmed in Kashmir.