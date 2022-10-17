Yashoda Release Date: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Telugu Sci-Fi Thriller To Release On THIS Date | See New Poster

The makers of the Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Telugu film ‘Yashoda’ have announced the release date of the film. On Monday, Sridevi Movies production house took to their social media account to share when audiences’ will get to watch Samantha in a new avatar.

Billed as a Telugu sci-fi film, ‘Yashoda’ has been directed and written by Hari-Harish. Taking to their official Twitter account, SrideviMovieOff wrote, “Make way for #Yashoda in theatres on Nov 11th 2022. Releasing Worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada & Hindi.” Take a look at the post:

‘Yashoda’ will be released in 4 languages including Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. Also starring Unni Mukundan, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, the film was initially set to release on August 12 but was pushed for a later release date by the makers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be starring along Varun Dhawan in the remake of Russo Brothers’ ‘Citadel.’ Helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the series will air exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will also be seen in the mythological drama film ‘Shakuntalam.’ The movie will also star Dev Mohan and will release in theaters on November 4, 2022, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

The south superstar will also star alongside ‘Liger’ in the romantic comedy film ‘Kushi’. The movie will be released in theaters on December 23, 2022. The duo have earlier worked together in the 2018 Telugu-language biographical drama ‘Mahanati.’

On the personal front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu separated from her husband Naga Chaitanya in 2021. In an appearance of Karan Johar’s talk show ‘Koffee With Karan 7’, Samantha talked about her divorce and the controversy surrounding the alimony amount.

When asked about the worst rumor about herself, Samantha said, “That I took 250 crores in alimony. Every morning I woke up waiting for income tax officials to show them there’s nothing. First, they made up the story about alimony. Then they realised it doesn’t seem like a believe story. Then they said there’s a pre-nup, so she can’t ask for alimony.”