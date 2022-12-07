Yashoda OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Action-Thriller

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s high octane action-thriller film ‘Yashoda’ is gearing for its big OTT release. The film, which released theatrically on November 11, 2022 will have its digital premiere this weekend.

‘Yashoda’ also stars Unni Mukundan, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Sampath Raj and Murali Sharma in the lead roles. The film has been helmed by director duo Hareesh Narayan and K Hari Shankar and received mixed response at the box-office.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘Yashoda’ will be released on OTT giant Amazon Prime Video’s platform on December 9, 2022. The film will be released in four languages including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

‘Yashoda’ featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu playing the titular role of a woman who agrees to join a surrogate program out of desperation to find her missing sister. When things start to go haywire, Yashoda gets to know the reality of the high-end surrogate facility.

Speaking about the digital release of the film, Hareesh Narayan said, “When Yashoda was written, we knew that the audience would find this thrilling adventure worth watching. Samantha’s performance, and the incredible work done by the team has all paid off well. We are extremely thrilled with the response that the film has gotten across the country and cannot wait for the response of the global audience.”

Calling ‘Yashoda’ as a rare masterpiece in the history of Indian cinema’s sci-fi genre, Narayan added, “Such stories from the south Indian film industry are doing wonders pan-India, and that in itself is a matter of great pride for the team. We are thankful to Prime Video for allowing us the global platform that this film deserves.”

Earlier, Samantha Ruth Prabhu thanked the audiences for their overwhelming response and love for ‘Yashoda’. In a tweet, the South sensation wrote, “Dear audience, Your appreciation, and love for Yashoda is the greatest gift and support that I could have ever asked for. I am overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. Hearing your whistles and seeing the celebrations at the theatres is proof that all the hard work that the entire team of Yashoda put in was all worth it! I am on cloud nine.”