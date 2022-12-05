Yashoda On OTT: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Sci-Fi Film To Release Digitally On THIS Date

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer ‘Yashoda’ is all set to release on OTT this month. The Telugu-language action thriller film which has been directed by famous duo Hari-Harish will be making its digital debut this month.

According to reports, the makers of ‘Yashoda’ locked a release date with OTT giant Amazon Prime Video for a release within few weeks of the film’s theatrical release. The film was released theatrically on November 11, 2022.

Also starring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma, ‘Yashoda’ will reportedly release on Amazon PRime Video on December 9, 2022. However, an official announcement for the same is yet to be made by the makers.

‘Yashoda’ starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu as a surrogate mother who sets on a journey to unfold the secrets of a serious medical crime with courage. Talking about performing action sequences in the film, the superstar said that the scenes gave her an adrenaline rush.

“The most challenging part of shooting for Yashoda were the action sequences. I really enjoy doing action even though I never imagined I was meant to do action, but it is quite surprising and the love for the genre has been a revelation for myself,” Samantha Ruth Prabhu said in an interview with PTI.

“Although it is gruesome, it offers a great adrenaline rush and there’s a great sense of accomplishment to perform the stunts. I am also thankful to our action director Yannick, who has been a great guide and mentor to me. I think the action has turned out to be pretty cool and something to look forward to in Yashoda,” Samantha Ruth Prabhu added in her interview.

‘Yashoda’ was shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu, and was later dubbed and released in three additional languages – Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be starring alongside ‘Liger’ star in ‘Kushi’. The film is expected to release sometime next year.