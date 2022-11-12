Yashoda Movie Review: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shines In This Lackluster Surrogacy Thriller

Star Cast: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar

The Story

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Yashoda is a woman in desperate need of money. To save her ailing sister’s health, Yashoda agrees to be a surrogate for a billionaire. She is then moved from the slums to a lavish facility where she is taken care of by the owner Madhu and Doctor Gowtam. But soon, with disappearances and suspicious activities taking place inside the facility, Yashoda starts to understand how everything is not what it seems.

Light-Hearted First Half

The concept of surrogacy mixed with the sci-fi and thriller genre is new to Telugu cinema. Director duo K. Hari Shankar and Hareesh Narayan bank big time on their lead star Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The first of ‘Yashoda’ is filled with several comic sequences, which often seem nonsensical. The plot isn’t tightly-knit and seems stretched at times. ‘Yashoda’ first half spends a lot of time for the audience to get to know the characters and tell stories every now and then about the women in the facility.

The heartfelt stories of women get to you, but not always. Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines bright in the first half, trying to pull off the comic scenes and the intense scenes with utmost ease. There are moments, like the death of a Hollywood star and a model that gets intriguing, but a loosely knitted plot falters.

Second Half

The second half of ‘Yashoda’ is when it actually gets interesting. The mystery starts to unravel, the cast gets meatier roles and the movie does try to grip you back. But by then, you’ll lose interest in the film. ‘Yashoda’ gets obvious at one point and it’s only Samantha Ruth Prabhu pulling off her action scenes that will get you hooked to the screen towards the climax. The thrills and jumping-off-the-seats kind of moments are missing from the film and the film falls flat in the second half.

Music

The background music by Mani Sharma gives you the chills and proves to be an eerie factor. The songs though, aren’t one of those that get to you.

Performances By The Cast

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in and as ‘Yashoda’ proves yet again why she’s not just a star, but a powerhouse of an actor. ‘Yashoda’ proves why the director duo chose ‘The Family Man’ star to portray this role. It’s rare that an actor shines so bright in a film that doesn’t help the character with a meaty or gripping plot. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar keeps getting better with every film and does a fine job as Madhu, the owner of the facility.

Unni Mukundan as the doctor is convincing, but it's Sampath Raj’s cop Vasudev who gets the most unintentionally funny character in the film. His one-liners are bland and he is funny even when he does not intends to be.

Direction

Director Hari-Hareesh’s ‘Yashoda’ does have its heart in the right place. The duo chose the right concept for the film, but unfortunately, the same does not get translated well on screen. ‘Yashoda’ falters with its execution and misses out on key moments when it could have gotten interesting. Hari-Hareesh does try and give the audiences the chills and the creeps every and then, but fails to keep up and loses it to the loosely written narrative.

Cinematography

The stand-out factor in ‘Yashoda’ has to be the way the film has been shot. The styling of the facility and making it look visually stunning makes you realize the genius of M. Sukumar.

Overall

‘Yashoda’ is an attempt to try and tell a new story with amazing sci-fi sequences blended with action. The weight of the film is carried entirely by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, but even with her nuanced acting, the actor struggles to perform in an undercooked story. Watch ‘Yashoda’ in theatres solely for watching Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the big screen.