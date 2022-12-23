Yash Opens Up About 'Ultimate' Success Of 'KGF Chapter 2'; 'I'm Not Somebody Who...'

From becoming the second highest-grossing film in India to setting a benchmark for future films after being declared the third highest-grossing Indian film worldwide, KGF 2 break several records soon after its release. The Yash-starrer film is definitely a treat for sore eyes. The film earned ₹1,200–1,250 crore globally, while it became one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2022.

Recently, Yash even opened up about how his film emerged as a huge success. According to a report in Zee News, Yash revealed in an interview, "Lot of people ask me, what do you do now, what can you do (post KGF success), I said what do you think, this is the ultimate (the success of KGF and box office numbers) maybe it is for you or someone else."

"I'm not somebody who is going to say that I must just encash this success, establish myself and just relax now. I'm not somebody who is built for administration, I'm somebody who is built to conquer much more," said Yash.

He further added, "I'll do something which gives me excitement. It's okay if I die fighting but I will be somebody who will be fighting for something that excites me."

KGF Chapter 2 is a 2022 Indian Kannada-language period action film, written and directed by Prashanth Neel. Bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. The film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Archana Jois, Achyuth Kumar, Rao Ramesh, Easwari Rao, Malavika Avinash and Vasishta N. Simha.