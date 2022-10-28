Yash Offered 'Dev' Role In ‘Brahmastra 2’, ‘Mahabharata’ Duology Post ‘KGF 2’ Blockbuster Success: Reports

Rocking star Yash has been choosing his projects wisely post the blockbuster success of his high octane action film ‘KGF: Chapter 2’. The film which smashed box-office records to become the highest grossing Indian film of 2022, emerged as a monstrous pan-India blockbuster.

Yash has since been flooded with big offers from Bollywood to make his official Hindi film debut, but the Kannada sensation hasn’t signed up anything as of now.

According to reports, Yash has now been approached for Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra Part Two: Dev’. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead, ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’, the film minted Rs 425 crore at the worldwide box office and became a huge hit.

With a strong buzz around ‘Brahmastra 2’, the makers are now eyeing Yash to make the second installment of the trilogy a bigger success.

A report in Pinkvilla read, “‘Brahmastra 2 is an epic tale of modern mythology, and he is offered to play the powerful character of Dev. However, the two are mere offers from two and Yash is yet to give a go-ahead to either of them. Like every other project, this one is too in the list of the post KGF offers and he is expected to make up his mind by January 2023 i.e., his birthday,”

The report also added that Excel Entertainment, which produced Yash’s ‘KGF’ in the Hindi belt, has also offered a duology to the rocking star. The film is based on the epic Hindu mythological story of ‘Mahabharata’.

“After KGF 2, Excel is looking to team up with Yash again on something big and special. They have signed up with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for Karna, a mythological epic based on Mahabharata. ROMP and Excel are keen to get Yash on board to play the titular role in the two-part epic,” read the report in Pinkvilla.

Though Yash has not signed any new film yet, it will surely be exciting to see him take on Ranbir Kapoor’s character of Shiva as Dev in ‘Brahmastra Part Two: Dev.’