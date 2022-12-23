Yash Asks Fans Not To Disrespect Bollywood Films After Success Of South Films; 'It’s Not A Good Development'

2022 has been a terrific year for South superstar Yash with the mega success of KGF Chapter 2. The film garnered a lot of praise from all across the globe, as evident by its Box Office collection.

However, the success of South films has overshadowed the popularity of Bollywood films. Opening up about the same, KGF star Yash said that he doesn’t want people to disrespect Bollywood just because South films did very well this year in the north.

In a conversation with Film Companion, Yash said, "I don’t want the people of Karnataka to put any other industry down, because we have faced the same problem when everyone treated us the same way. We have worked hard to get that respect."

"After that, we cannot start disrespecting anyone. We should respect everybody. Respect Bollywood. Forget this north and south," said the KGF 2 star. He further noted, "It’s not a good development when people start ridiculing Bollywood saying, ‘They are nothing’. It’s just a phase. They have taught us so many things."

Yash said that director Prashanth Neel deserves all the credit for KGF 2. He said, "I am very attached to my industry. I should receive the least credit for my film. Honestly, I am happy we have done something with chapter 1."

"KGF happened because of Prasanth Neel. A lot of people give me credit, but it is bullshit. It is Prasanth Neel's film. He deserves all the credit. He can even make first-timers act as thorough professionals. And he loves his heroes and actors," he concluded.

It is pertinent to note that KGF 2 grossed $27 million internationally for a worldwide gross of Rs. 1188 crores approx. The film is touted as the third highest-grossing Indian film worldwide as it earned ₹1,200–1,250 crore globally.