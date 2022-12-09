Yash And Wife Radhika Pandit's Pics From Their 6th Wedding Anniversary Is All Things Love

Yash and Radhika Pandit dated for several years before getting married in 2016. (Image Credits: Instagram)

‘KGF’ star Yash celebrates his sixth wedding anniversary with Radhika Pandit today. Taking to her social media account, Radhika Pandit shared loved up pictures of the duo.

Calling her marriage life with Yash ‘magical yet real’, Radhika Pandit wrote on Instagram, “This is us.. we can be a lil filmy, a lil playful, a lil religious, a lil serious but a lot REAL.. Thank you for making these six years of married life with u magical yet Real. Happy Anniversary. Love you.”

Several fans took to the comments section of Radhika Pandit’s post to react to the images. One user wrote, “Happpppy Anniversary. To- Favrouite & Beautiful Couple. God Bless You…”. Another wrote, “Haapppyyy Anniversary Rocking couple.”

For the unversed, Yash and Radhika Pandit Pandit met on sets of her tele-serial ‘Nandagokula’ back in 2007. Soon after, the duo started dating, but kept their relationship private for years.

Yash and Radhika Pandit got engaged in a private ceremony in August 2016 and got married in December of the same year. Their daughter was born two years later in December 2018.

Meanwhile on the work front, Yash starred in the sequel to his high octane action thriller film ‘KGF’. ‘KGF Chapter 2’ went on to break several box office records and became one of the highest grossing films of all time.

Talking about the mega success of the film, Yash told PTI, “From my industry’s perspective, we needed that attitude shift. When people talk about your industry in a certain way, it needs a lot of effort to break that notion. Many say that ours is a small industry and we don’t have that kind of budget.”

“I had a problem with that. So, I wanted to change that. Right now, people are looking up to the Kannada industry. The initial steps were important,” the actor added in his interview. “My main agenda was to project the Kannada industry as another big industry which can deliver quality films. I believe audiences are not biased. If they like a film, they will celebrate it,” Yash was quoted as saying.