New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Filmmaker-director Karan Johar's little bundle of joy, Yash and Roohi have turned four today. And, the twins are now back again with their roasting game. Karan Johar shared a video in which he was wishing Yash and Roohi for their birthday, but the duo, in turn, were heard replying that they are tired. Karan asks them what are they tired of, to which, they say that they are tired of seeing his shiny clothes and they are just yucky. The video was shot inside the filmmaker's wardrobe.

Roohi was also heard in the video saying that she does not like Karan's clothes because they are shiny. Karan replies to it, and says, 'you are also wearing the silver outfit, they are also shiny if you can wear them, dadda too can wear it."

Karan shared the video with the caption that read, "A birthday toodles is a must! The fashion critics are back to roast me! Happy birthday to the loves of my life! ❤️ #roohiandyash."

As soon as he shared the video on Instagram, Karan's friends from the film fraternity flooded the comment section with birthday wishes. Actress Amrita Arora also wished and wrote, "Happy birthday darling Roohi and Yash." Actor Sidharth Malhotra wrote, "Happy happy bday" and he added heart emoticons to it.

In the video, Yash and Roohi were looking adorable. Roohi was wearing a cool yellow t-shirt and paired it with holographic shorts. Whereas, Yash was looking amazing in a blue and grey t-shirt and shorts. Talking about Roohi's clothes, we are not the only ones who eyed on her cool silver shorts, as actress Malaika Arora too showed interest in her shorts, and she dropped a comment on the video, that read, "Happy bday darling Yash n Roohi. I want to borrow roohi's shorts pls."

Last year in September, Karan shared that he wrote a picture book for kids as he got inspired by his kids Yash and Roohi. Taking to the microblogging site, he shared a video announcing his first book, he wrote, "Wanted to share something exciting! My first picture book for kids ! #thebigthoughtsoflittleLUV ! Coming soon! Thank you @mrsfunnybones for introducing me to the wonderful @Chikisarkar @juggernautbooks."

