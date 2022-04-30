New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: KGF Chapter 2 megastar Yash, who is currently basking in the glory of his superhit film, has refused to get into a contract with a pan masala brand. The news was confirmed by the agency that manages endorsement deals for Yash. As per the statement of the agency, Yash refused to take the multi-crore endorsement deal for a paan masala brand. Recently, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar also stepped down as the brand ambassador of Vimal Elaichi after backlash from fans.

The agency that manages Yash's is endorsements is Talent & New Ventures at Exceed Entertainment, and its head Arjun Banerjee has confirmed the news in a press conference. Arjun said that Yash's move is a truly heroic conscience.



“Pan Masalas and such products have a hugely detrimental effect on people’s health and their impact can be life-threatening. This is a truly heroic conscience call by Yash, who has declined a deal that was very personally lucrative, in the interest of his fans and followers,” Arjun said.

“Given his pan India appeal, we want to use this opportunity to give the right kind of messaging to his fans and followers and invest our time and sweat with brands that have a conscience, are like-minded, and want to play the long game, just like the man himself," he added.

A week ago, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram profile and apologised to his fans for having featured in promos of the Pan Masala brand. The actor dropped a picture that had a long note in it which stated that after facing backlash from fans, he decided to step down from the post of brand ambassador. Akshay featured in promos of Vimal Elaichi products along with Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan. Vimal Elaichi also sells products that contain tobacco.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen