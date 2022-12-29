  • News
Nitin Manmohan, Ready And Yamla Pagla Deewana Producer, Passes Away After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Veteran producer Nitin Manmohan passed away after suffering a heart attack. He had been on ventilation for two weeks.

By Sukanya Saha
Thu, 29 Dec 2022 12:30 PM IST
Producer Nitin Manmohan passed away at a hospital in Mumbai. He was admitted to the hospital on December 3 after having a major heart attack.

Kaleem Khan, Nitin's friend and producer, confirmed the news. He revealed that Nitin had been in the hospital and hooked up to a ventilator for almost two weeks.

Earlier, ETimes had also spoken to his daughter Prachi who confirmed the news by saying, "Dad is very critical." She also added that he hasn't regained consciousness.

Nitin Manmohan's son Soham, who lives in Dubai, reached India on November 3 to be with his father in the hospital.

Manmohan is an Indian filmmaker, producer and scriptwriter. He has produced films such as Bol Radha Bol (1992), Army (1996), Shool (1999), Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega (2001) Dus (2005), Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011), Ready (2011).

