New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Yami Gautam gave a big surprise to her fans by tying the knot with Uri director Aditya Dhar. Not just his fans, even the entertainment industry was taken aback after the couple dropped a heartwarming pic from their intimate wedding on Friday. This wedding came as a surprise to everyone as neither fans nor B-town celebs knew that Yami and Adiya were dating for a little over three years.

Yes, you read that right, the duo has been dating since Uri days. As per a report in Times of India, a source told ETimes, "Sparks flew on the sets of 'Uri' almost from Day 1. They might still not accept that they were in love from 'Uri' days, but the fact remains that they don't like to indulge in any PDA, which is exactly why nobody from the 'Uri' unit came to know about their feelings for each other."

When the leading daily contacted the crew members of Uri, who are quite close to producer Ronnie Screwvala, too claimed that they had "no clue" about Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam being a couple on the sets.

Recently, some inside pics from Yami and Aditya's wedding is going viral on all the entertainment portal wherein the couple is looking all happy as they looked into each other's eye.

Dressed in a red saree and dupatta on the head, Yami looked beautiful while Aditya complemented her in an ivory white sherwani. Informing their fans about their marriage, Yami and Aditya posted a pic on their respective Instagram handles and captioned it as "In your light, I learn to love - Rumi... With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya"

On the work front, Yami will be seen next in Bhoot Police, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles. Aditya, on the other hand, will be directing Vicky Kaushal's next, The Immortal Ashwatthama, co-starring Sara Ali Khan.

