Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal Unveil First Look Of Their Heist Thriller 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' | See Pics

Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal are all set to star in heist thriller film 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga'. Releasing on Netflix, the duo shared some snippets and behind the scene videos on social media. The plot of the film has not been revealed yet, but the behind the scenes look very intriguing.

Sharing the snippets from the film, Yami wrote, "Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, par kaha? We'll tell you jald hi, only on Netflix! #HarDinFilmyOnNetflix".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

Sharing the behind the scene videos of Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Netflix wrote, "WARNING. These Chors @yamigautam @sunsunnykhez are on the loose to steal your hearts. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is coming soon!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Sunny Kaushal was last seen in Hurdang, also starring Nushrratt Bharuccha and Vijay Varma. He will be seen in Mili, alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Manoj Pahwa. Meanwhile, Yami was last seen in the thriller film A Thursday. She will star in OMG 2 – Oh My God! and Aniruddha Roy Chowdhary’s untitled film.

Meanwhile, Netflix has announced many projects for the future as well. Sharing the list of shows and films, the official Instagram account of Netflix wrote, "Grab a comfy seat, keep your popcorn handy and get ready for some mind-blowing entertainment 'cause FILMS DAY IS HEREEEE!!!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

These projects are Chakda Xpress, Plan A Plan B, Monica, O My Darling, Jogi, Khufiya, The Archies, Kathal and Qala. The video shows a glimpse of all the upcoming projects. Anushka Sharma will be seen in Chakda Xpress, in which she will essay the role of Indian Cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh will be seen in Jogi, set in 1984. Alia Bhatt was also seen in Netflix's film Darlings.

Popular series like The Umbrella Academy, Stranger Things 5 and S*x Education will also return will the new season.

Apart from these, Netflix has also announced documentaries and the reality shows. These projects are Indian Matchmaking Season 2, Nayanthara Beyond The Fairy Tale, IRL- In Real Love and Social Currency. Meanwhile, the documentaries are Mumbai Mafia Police Vs The Underworld and Indian Predator Diary Of A Serial Killer.