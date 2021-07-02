Actress Yami Gautam has been summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Yami Gautam has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for recording her statement in connection with a money laundering, Forex case.

As per the officials, the agency has asked her to record her statement on July 7 in regards to the alleged violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case

An ED official related to probe told IANS: "The agency has summoned Gautam to appear before it on July 7 to record her statement." The official further added that the actress was summoned because she received Rs 1.5 crore in her private bank account from foreign countries which she did not disclose.

This is the second time Yami has been summoned by ED. Earlier the summons were issued in 2020, but due to the COVID-19 lockdown and curfews, she was not able to visit the ED headquarters.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Yami recently tied the knot with filmmaker Aditya Dhar in a close ceremony. Aditya also directed her in film 'Uri'.

Apart from that, on the work front, the actress was last seen in romantic comedy, 'Ginny Weds Sunny' opposite Vikrant Massey. The film was released on Netflix last year. On the other hand, she has quite a few projects in her kitty including the multi-starrer Bhoot Police starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Ali Fazal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Javed Jaffrey, Sana Fatima Shaikh and more.

The film is a horror-comedy and was expected to release in September this year. But due to the COVID-19 scenario in the country, the release date of the film is still not confirmed.

Earlier, the maker of the film, Ramesh Taurani told ETimes, "Look, I was supposed to release ‘Bhoot Police’ in September 2021. I felt that it would be better in the present scenario if I stick to my original month. So yes, Bhoot Police will be released on OTT mostly in September or October."

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal