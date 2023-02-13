Yami Gautam Starrer 'Lost' Pays Tribute to Singer KK With His Last Song 'Mon Re'; Watch

Yami Gautam is all set for her upcoming release 'Lost' helmed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. The film also has a song 'Mon Re' paying tribute to late singer KK, as it was his last recorded song before the singer passed away while performing at a college festival in Kolkata, dying from cardiac arrest on May 31, 2022.

The latest song from the film opens with a dedication note to KK and also shows the singer recording the song with scenes from the feature film. The video opened with a note stating, "We miss you... KK."

'Mon Re' song is composed by Shantanu Moitra and written by Swanand Kirkire. The film stars Yami Gautam in lead as a reporter alongside actors including Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee, and Tushar Pandey.

'Lost' revolves around the disappearance of a young theater activist Ishan, played by Tushar Pandey, where the song also shows glimpses of him interacting with Pia Bajpiee's character before he goes missing, while Yami Gautam's character pursues to solve the case.

Many fans were taken aback to hear KK's voice and turned emotional when one social media user wrote, "You will always be in our hearts KK bro." While another fan wrote, "I will never forget his magical voice and damn miss it." Yet another one added, "Legends never die."

Earlier last week, Shantanu Moitra also released a behind-the-scenes video of KK's jamming sessions for the song, where he wrote, "Sharing with all KK fans, moments of joy in the studio while working on the LOST soundtrack. He loved to whistle."

The film 'Lost' was written by Shyamal Sengupta and Ritesh Shah and premiered at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival on September 22, 2022. It will be released on Zee5 on February 16.

The trailer of the film was released earlier this month, where Yami Gautam took to her Instagram and wrote, "an ode to many journalists who go to great lengths in search of the truth while also walking that fine line which threatens the very integrity of media & humanity."

She also added, "The movie represents a higher quest and a search for lost values of empathy while raising the right questions. Whoever has watched the film so far, had a very positive and overwhelming response to it, so I am eagerly waiting for the release now, to see how the audiences enjoy the film."