Yami Gautam took to her official social media handle to share some behind-the-camera moments from 'Bhoot Police'. Scroll down to know more about the same

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ever since horror-comedy Bhoot Police has been released, fans can't help but praise Yami Gautam. The actress's role as a possessed woman was much appreciated and also people couldn't get over how scary she looked.

Recently, Yami shared a glimpse of behind-the-camera moments from the movie on Instagram. From getting into the look of a ghost to cable work, Yami offered a glimpse into what all went into acing the look. She said it was not an easy to play the part where she gets possessed as it took her three hours to get into the look even as she was shooting bare feet.

While sharing the post, in the caption Yami wrote: "My love for horror films was one of the main reasons that got me excited to play the part in #BhootPolice, where I get ‘possessed’. It wasn't easy as it took 3 hours for me to get into this look and 45 mins to get out of it, each day, shooting bare feet & with cable work, throughout the chilly nights in Himachal... Despite my neck injury, I wanted to do everything myself, and my Yoga practice helped me to achieve it to a great extent. Although, I wish I could take some professional training but the pandemic restrictions made it impossible at that time. I did whatever best I could on the set! These are a part of the challenges that come along with the profession I love so much! And I will do it again and again! Thank you for giving me so much love, again & making the pain seem absolutely worth it!"

Take a look at Yami Gautam's Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

As soon as Yami shared the post, fans started pouring in their comments and started praising her for her work. One user wrote, "And your role was awesome …. Loved the pahadi accent as well", while another one said, "Wooooow!!!! This is insane ! Well done"

Meanwhile, talking about 'Bhoot Police', the film also stars Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez. It was released on Disney+ Hotstar.

On the other hand, Yami Gautam is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming projects 'Dasvi', 'A Thursday' and 'Lost'.

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal