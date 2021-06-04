Sharing the big news, Yami Gautam took to her official social media account and uploaded a picture of her D day with hubby Aditya Dhar. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: So here's good news for all the Yami Gautam fans as the actress has surprised everyone with her wedding news! Yes, she has tied the knot with filmmaker Aditya Dhar who also directed her film, Uri. As per reports, the wedding was an intimate affair and only had close friends and family invited in the event.

Sharing the big news, Yami took to her official social media account and uploaded a picture of her D day with hubby Aditya. In the pic she can be seen in a bridal avatar wearing a lehenga while her bae can be spotted in a cream coloured sherwani.

Along with posting the pic on Instagram, she wrote, "In your light, I learn to love - Rumi... With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family... As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes... Love, Yami and Aditya."

Isn't the couple looking beautiful?

Well, this indeed came as a surprise for many.

As soon as she shared the picture, the wishes and reactions stormed her comment section. Right from fans to her industry friends, everyone started pouring their congratulatory messages for the new couple. Actress Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, "This is so heartening. Many many congratulations!" while, Dia Mirza, said, "Congratulations Yami and Aditya. Lots of love and best wishes to a wonderful journey ahead!"

Talking about her work life, Yami debuted in the industry through TV and then ventures onto the big screen with Ayushmann Khurrana's Vicky Donor. The actress instantly shot to fame and was later seen in a number of films like Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil, Ginny Weds Sunny, Bala and many more.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal