New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Yami Gautam Dhar is one of the gorgeous divas of Bollywood who never fails to impress her fans with her fashion sense and prolific acting skills. The actress kicked off her acting career with a TV show Chand Ke Paar Chalo and went on to feature in one of the most loved shows Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam. However, after a few years of acting in TV, she took a leap and made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with Vicky Donar alongside Ayushmaan Khurana. Ever since then, there is no looking back for the actress and went on to give some amazing films, such as Kaabil, Badlapur, Bhoot Police and many more.

Apart from acting, Yami is also known for her amazing fashion sense. She is a hot chic in disguise and always manages to give some serious fashion goals to her fans. So as the actress is going to ring in her 33rd birthday, here we are with some of her styles that you must try once.

Blazer And Pleated Skirt

Who would have thought that they can style a blazer and asymmetrical-long skirt with Indian ornaments? Well, Yami has got the answer for all, the actress didn't just experiment with Western outfit but also slew it like a boss. In her recent appearance for the promotion of her film Bhoot Police, she was seen adorning an off-white blazer with a matching asymmetrical long skirt paired with gold jewellery, including a necklace, broad bangles and Kashmiri Dejhoor. She carried her look with neutral makeup and red lipstick. Here, check out below:





Kashmiri Dejhoor and Blazer Dress

Kashmiri Dejoor is traditional Indian jewellery, and the actress paired it with a vibrant blazer purple dress. Yami is known for experimenting with Indian and western outfits and always manages to leave a mark in the fashion industry. With minimum makeup, shiny eyeshadow and finger rings, the actress slew the look. Here, check out the pic:





Casual yet Chic

Yami Gautam is one of the actresses who styles according to their comfort and yet makes the head turn. Something like this happened recently when the actress stepped out in the city in a dark blue maxi dress with top-stitch detailing. She paired it with white squared-tied heeled sandals and a white clutch bag. The actress kept her look minimal and opted for bold, dark lips to complement her dress. Check out below:

Banarasi saree with traditional jewellery

Yami opted for a traditional Banarasi saree with a contrasting green-coloured full sleeves blouse. She paired her saree with traditional jewellery and minimal makeup, adding a royal and elegant touch to the look. Check out below:

In advance Happy Birthday Yami Gautam!

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv