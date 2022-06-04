New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar are one of the most loved and adorable B-town couples. Fans love their adorable pictures on social media. The couple got married last year in a simple and private ceremony. Now, on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary, Yami and Aditya have shared a beautiful video on Instagram and has shared a glimpse of their wedding ceremony.

Sharing the video, Yami wrote, "For all you do, for who you are, I will be forever grateful you are in my life :) Happy 1st Anniversary!".

In the video, we can see Yami and Aditya enjoying their pre-wedding rituals together. Yami looks beautiful in a yellow suit and she can be seen enjoying her Mehendi function. We also get a glimpse of Yami and Aditya's wedding rituals. In the end, the video says, "Thank You for being in my life. Happy Anniversary".

Yami's comment section is filled with anniversary wishes and people are loving this beautiful video. One person commented, "So adorable !!!!", with heart emoticons. Another person wrote, "Happy Anniversary both of you. Favourite".

Yami and Aditya have earlier also shared some adorable pictures of them together on social media. On Aditya's birthday, Yami shared some beautiful pictures with Aditya and wrote, "Happy birthday to my love. Forever".

On the occasion of Diwali, Yami and Aditya gave their best wishes. Sharing photos with Aditya, Yami wrote, "Every year, Diwali brings new memories and new beginnings. Happy Chhoti Diwali to you and your family. Wish you a year full of happiness, health and success!".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami Gautam was last seen in Dasvi, along with Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur and the movie is streaming on Netflix. She was also seen in A Thursday, which is streaming on Disney+Hotstar. She will star in OMG -Oh My God!, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi. Meanwhile, Aditya Dhar directed the superhit and critically acclaimed film Uri: The Surgical Strike, which starred Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam. He will soon direct the mythological based superhero movie The Immortal Ashwatthama, which will star Vicky Kaushal.

