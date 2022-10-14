Yaariyan 2 Release Date: When And Where To Watch Divya Khosla Kumar's Coming-Of-Age Film

YAARIYAN is one of the most popular coming-of-age comedy-drama films in the recent times and is popular mostly among youngsters. The songs from Yaariyan are still the top choice of the parties. The makers have now announced the sequel of Yaariyan with an exciting teaser and have announced the star cast and release date as well.

Sharing the announcement teaser, T Series wrote, "Cousins by blood, friends by choice! A family glued by the bond of true friendship brings back to you, #Yaariyan2"

Yaariyan 2 Release Date:

Yaariyan 2 will release in theatres on May 12, 2023.

Yaariyan 2 will star Divya Khosla Kumar, Yash Das Gupta, Anaswara Rajan, Meezan Jafri, Warina Husaain, Priya P Varrier and Pearl V Puri. Meanwhile, this will be Priya P Varrier and Pearl V Puri's Bollywood debut. Priya rose to fame with her viral 'wink' music video. Meanwhile, Pearl has been a popukar nane in the telebision industry and has featured in T-Series' music videos as well. Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar and Aayush Maheshwari.

Fans are excited to watch the Yaariyan sequel and were happy to hear the chartbuster song 'Sunny Sunny' once again. One person commented, "Finally Yaariyaan 2 movie announcement ....Now Yo yo honey Singh song is back." Another commented, "Pearl v puri ..supperr excited to see him on big screen."

Yaariyan was released in 2014 and was directed by Divya Khosla Kumar. The movie stars Himansh Kohli, Rakul Preet Singh and Nicole Faria in the lead role. The movie revolved around close college friends, who try to explore a new stage in their life. Moreover, the movie was a box office success. It also starred

Divya Khosla Kumar made her directorial debut with Yaariyan and she will star in the movie's stand-alone sequel. Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru will direct Yaariyan 2, who are known for their hit romantic film Sanam Teri Kasam.