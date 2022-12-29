Wrong Proceeding: Ex-CBFC Chairman On Censor Board Directing Pathaan Makers To Cut 'Saffron Bikini' Sequence

Pathaan has been receiving widespread attention and outcry for boycott ever since its song Besharam Rang, starring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan, was released on December 12.

On Thursday, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) asked the film's producers to execute 'changes' in the movie, including its songs. Now, former CBFC Chairman Pahlaj Nihalani has expressed his opinion on the issue and said that Pathaan has been 'a victim of controversy' and the CBFC must have made this decision under pressure from the ministry.

In a recent interview, Pahlaj recalled that prior this, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat (2018) and Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) had also been the subjects of boycott trends on social media.

Pahlaj, who served as the CBFC chairman from 2015-2017, also discussed how the CBFC had acquired a notification from the ministry prior to the films' premiere as a result of the law-and-order situation.

Speaking about Shah Rukh's upcoming film Pathaan, Pahlaj told ETimes, "There's no guideline that states that a colour can be cut. You can suggest changes if there's vulgarity or obscenity. But if they ask for cuts because of colour, it would be a wrong proceeding. There could be pressure from the ministry... Pathaan is a victim of controversy.

"The CBFC must have got pressurised from the ministry to delete this portion of saffron colour. Otherwise, they had cleared the costume and the shot in the trailer. It is the committee's right to decide what cuts and modifications are needed. They will have to see the revised version.

"Prasoon Joshi might have given a statement but he has no right to watch Pathaan with the examining committee. He must have got pressure from the ministry to see the film carefully because of saffron colour. If they suggest a cut because of colour then it would be a wrong proceeding."

On Thursday, CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi said in a statement that Yash Raj Films, producer of Pathaan, had been asked to furnish an altered version of the movie as per board regulations. A portion of the Besharam Rang song featuring Deepika Padukone wearing an orange swimsuit and grooving with Shah Rukh on the beach has been decried by some.

"I must reiterate that our culture and faith is glorious, intricate and nuanced. And we have to be careful that it does not get defined by trivia which takes the focus away from the real and the true. And like I have said earlier as well, that the trust between creators and audience is most important to protect and the creators should keep working towards it," Prasoon was quoted as saying by PTI.