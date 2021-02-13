Deepika Padukone was last seen in the film Chhapaak. She played the role of an acid attack survivor in the film. The film was directed by Meghna Gulzar.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Social media abuses and trolls are nothing new to celebrities. However, only a few react to them, and now actress Deepika Padukone has mocked a social media troll who abused her on Instagram and has given him a befitting reply.

The Bajirao Mastani actress shared a screenshot of the troll who abused her, and she wrote, "Wow! Your family and friends must be so proud of you..." She shared this on her Instagram story with GIFs that were clapping and she even red-circled the abusive word too.

Recently, Deepika became India's most valued female celebrity with a brand value of USD 50.4 Million (approximately Rs 360 crore), according to the 'Celebrity Brand Valuation Study 2020' by Duff & Phelps. She was ahead of many celebrities on that list. The most valued list was topped by Virat Kohli with a brand value of USD 237.7 Million (approximately Rs 1,700 crore). The Indian Skipper made it to the list for the fourth consecutive year and has topped it for the fourth time.

She has several films in the pipeline including 83, Pathan, Fighter, and Mahabharata. In the film, 83, she is playing the role of the wife of Kapil Dev, the role of Kapil Dev is being played by Ranveer Singh.

On the other hand, in the film Pathan, she will be seen sharing the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan. The Chennai Express actor will be seen in a film after three years, Shah Rukh was last seen in the 2018 film Zero. It is reported that in the film Shah Rukh Khan will be playing the role of a negative character.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma