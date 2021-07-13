Actor Ram Kapoor gifts himself a plush blue 911 Carrera S Porsche. The cost of the car will blow your mind. Scroll down to read more and see picture.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: No matter which role 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' fame Ram Kapoor chooses, he is loved by all. But right now what his fans are loving more about him is his plush new ride. Yes, the actor gifted himself a swanky new sports car of Porsche which is a blue 911 Carrera S.

Ram bought the car from the company's Mumbai showroom and their official account even shared a picture of the same. The photo features the showroom staff and Ram Kapoor posing with the shinning new blue Porsche.

The pic was captioned as, "Say hello to @iamramkapoor and his brand new 911 Carrera S delivered by Porsche Centre Mumbai. Here's welcoming the celebrated actor to the Porsche family, and we wish him thrilling journeys in the days to come. #PorscheIndia #Carrera911 #PorscheCentreMumbai #Infinitycars"

Take a look at Ram Kapoor's photo here:

Isn't this car gorgeous? Well, wait till you get to know about its price. This model is a four-seater petrol with automatic transmission which costs almost ₹1.82 crore (ex-showroom).

Now that's some money!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Kapoor is quite a famous name in showbiz. His work in TV serials like Kasamh Se and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain made him a household name. Apart from daily soaps, the actor has featured in a few reality shows as well. Ram has also worked in prominent films like Udaan, Humshakals, Student Of The Year, Shaadi Ke Side Effects, Agent Vinod and many more. Recently, the actor was seen in Netflix show 'A Suitable Boy' directed by Mira Nair.

Talking about his personal life, the actor recent weightloss transformation gathered a lot of attention. Earlier he weighed around 130 kilos and now has lost almost 25-30 kilos.

So guys, coming back to his beautiful car, what are your thoughts about the same?

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal