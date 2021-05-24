Nora Fatehi was spotted at the airport where she was seen dressed up in an all-black look. The dancer was also carrying an ultra-luxurious Fendi bag with her. Read on to know more about her hangbag

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Nora Fatehi is undoubtedly one of the most gorgeous actresses of B-town. Her voluptuous body and spectacular dance moves are unrivaled in the whole industry. But, there's one more thing which not many people are able to match up with her. Yes, you guessed it right, we are talking about her fashion sense. Nora has been one of those celebs who barely miss a chance to impress us with her style game.

The actress manages to carry any and everything with utmost swag and grace. And this time too, the actress didn't fail to leave us in awe of her look when she was spotted at the airport. Nora was seen dressed in an all-black look which included a crop top, sweatpants, jacket, and black footwear.

She was also seen following proper COVID-19 guidelines as she wore a mask and was maintaining physical distance while heading towards the airport.

But, more than her outfit, what caught our attention was her ultra-expensive Fendi handbag. The actress's brown piece of luggage is nothing but luxury, the cost of her bag will actually blow your mind. Nora's Fendi bag is worth Rs 2,25,771! Surprised yet?

Take a look at a few glimpses of the actress and her bag at the airport:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jagran English (@jagranenglishnews)

Nora is fond of luxury bags and is often spotted carrying different brands everytime she steps out for an outing. However, amidst COVID-19 not many celebs have been snapped stepping out, but we still managed to snap Nora every now and then whenever she headed out.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora was last seen in the film 'Street Dancer 3D' which also starred Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. Her upcoming films include Bhuj: The Pride of India which stars Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha.

On the other hand, Nora was also seen in a number of dance reality shows on TV. One of her prominent stints was in Dance Deewane 3.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal