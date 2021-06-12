Karan had also discussed the role with Aishwarya who at that time was quite new in the industry. However, Aishwarya declined the role and it was only a year after the release, that she revealed why she had not accepted the role.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Who hasn’t watched or heard about the famous classic millennial romantic movie of Bollywood ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ which is the all-time favourite of many? But did we know that actress Aishwarya Rai would have played the role of Tina alongside Shah Rukh Khan, had she not declined it? Yes, you have heard it right, before Rani Mukerji played the character of Tina, many other actresses were offered the role including our very own Aishwarya.

Karan Johar who made his first debut as a director with this iconic film in 1998 had a hard time finding a face for the role of Tina. First Karan had offered this role to his childhood friend Twinkle Khanna. In fact, Karan had revealed that Tina’s character was actually inspired by Twinkle. However, she rejected the role and it was then offered to Raveena Tandon, and Karisma Kapoor.

Karan had also discussed the role with Aishwarya who at that time was quite new in the industry. However, Aishwarya declined the role and it was only a year after the release, that she revealed why she had not accepted to play Tina in “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”.

In an interview given to the Filmfare Aishwarya said that she was in a “catch 22” situation because she used to be compared with all the senior actresses in the film industry even though she was new. At that time, the actress didn’t want to do roles that restrict her only to good looks. Instead, she wanted to do roles that could add some substance to her character. Accepting Tina’s role would have typified her character, the actress said.

“If I’d done the film, it would have been tittered that, ‘Look, Aishwarya Rai is back to doing what she did in her modelling days—leaving her hair straight, wearing minis, and pouting glamorously into the camera.’ Ultimately, the hero goes back to the more real person. I know if I’d done Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, I would have been lynched,” Aishwarya added.

