New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shehnaaz Gill, who shot to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 13, just dropped some scintillating pictures on her Instagram and her fans are loving it. On Tuesday, Shehnaaz shared some of the photos from her latest photoshoot and we just can't take our eyes off her.

Taking to Instagram, Shehnaaz shared some of the photos in which she is flaunting her toned legs and is carrying a long faux fur coat on her shoulder. She captioned her post as, "Perfection takes time and is always worth the wait."

Shehnaaz fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis and one of the users said, "This is how we shake up the universe"

For the unversed, after her Bigg Boss 13 stint, the actress has lost 12 kgs. In an interview, Shehnaaz told that as lockdown is going on and work has come to a halt so I have decided that why not cut down some weight? She added to it that some people made fun of her weight and has body-shamed her and for that, she is transforming. " It's not difficult to lose weight if you really want to."



On Diwali, Shehnaaz shared some of her photos in ethnic attire and she was looking like she walked out of a dream. She was carrying a black and golden palazzo suit holding a lamp in her hands. She captioned the post that reads, "Wishing you and your family a very happy diwali and may all your days be filled with love and joy. And a heartfelt thank you to my fans for always making sure i look good.....ps. thanks for this suit and jhumkas...i will always love you all (sic)."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma