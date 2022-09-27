World Tourism Day 2022: Shah Rukh Khan To Yuvraj Singh, Homes Of Celebs You Can Book For Holidays

WE ARE always star-struck by the beautiful and luxurious homes of our favourite Bollywood celebrities and dream to live in these beautiful houses. From Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat to Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa, Bollywood stars have some famous homes which have also become a tourist attractions in the city.

On the occasion of World Tourism Day, take a look at these celebrities' homes you can rent and stay in for a few days.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Delhi Home

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Delhi Home is available on Airbnb to rent. Gauri, who is one of the best interior designers in the country, has redesigned the home herself. Sharing a glimpse of her home, Gauri Khan wrote, "Our Delhi home is filled with memories of our early days, what we collected over the years and all the things we love as a family. Through my collaboration with @airbnb_in get a chance to be our guest :)"

Arjun Mathur

Made In Heaven star Arjun Mathur's Goa home is available to rent on Airbnb. Sharing a picture f his beautiful home, Arjun wrote, "After only 3 short years of having listed this home on @airbnb, we’re currently running a 4.96 rating after just having crossed a hundred (official) stays and reviews.

Go ahead. Find us on Airbnb. Read some reviews. Book yourselves a stay. Oh and make sure you’re vaxxed first. Happy Holidays."

Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh became an Airbnb host of his Goa Home. Sharing the news, he wrote, "While my work takes me across the world, my home in Goa is a sanctuary for me and my loved ones. I am pleased to announce that I am coming back in full swing to offer an exclusive stay for a group of six at my holiday home, only on @airbnb." Moreover, the guest will be able to get exclusive access to Casa Singh.

Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi's seaside home in Madh Island is available on Airbnb at Rs 50000 per night. The house has been earlier made available for film shooting as well. Take a look at Mandira Bedi's luxurious house.

Jaipur City Palace

Jaipur's young scion Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh has opened the palace to the public. The royals like Prince Charles and Princess Diana have stayed at the palace as well.

His Highness Sawai Padmanabh Singh, the Maharaja of Jaipur, strikes a pose at Sukh Niwas, the royal dining room at City Palace, Jaipur.



