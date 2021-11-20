New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After Radio, Television was the second source of entertainment and passing on information. It played a major role in the life of all people who were born in the 1980s and 90s as it kept them engaged when they felt bored. Also, people were able to watch cricket matches, especially World Cup. Not just this, it also catered to some significant and memorable TV shows that used to be telecasted only on weekends.

So to acknowledge the importance of television in our lives, annually on November 21, people across the globe observe World Television Day. It was on this day in 1996, the first World Television Forum, was held, so the United Nations dedicated this day to Televisions. As per UN, "World Television Day is not so much a celebration of the tool, but rather the philosophy, which it represents. Television represents a symbol for communication and globalization in the contemporary world."

For unversed, television was invented in 1924 by John Logie Baird, and in 1959 television programming created a huge impact on the Indian culture. In India, it was launched with the assistance of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation. It keeps people aware of the things happening around the world by passing on valuable information as news.

During the early thirty years, government-owned channel Doordarshan streamed on television and became the national channel. In 1980, Doordarshan streamed some significant shows that were widely loved by the audience, such as Ramayan, Mahabharat, Hum Log, Wagle Ki Duniya, Buniyaad and Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi.

So as the day is around the corner, here we have brought you some evergreen shows (including English shows) that you must watch. Check out below:

1. Hum Log

2. Wagle Ki Duniya

3. Buniyaad

4. FRIENDS

5. Hum Paanch

6. Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai

7. Mr. Bean

8. Khichdi

9. Shriman Shrimati

10. Modern Family

Hope you liked the list!

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv