New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: World Teachers' Day is a very special day for all the students as on this day they honour their teachers by saying them 'Thank You'. Teachers play a major role in shaping the youth and act as the backbone of society. Teacher and student's bond is very pure and magical, and Hollywood has managed to show this bond perfectly.

So on the eve of World Teachers' Day, here we are with 5 classic films that you must watch. Take a look:

Rocky (1976)

The whole series is a treat to watch, it gives us life lessons and talks about the relationship of a student and a coach. The film also includes an amazing speech that will move you to tears. The film also narrated the father-son relationship and their bond as a coach and student. The film has also won the Oscar for Best Picture.

Harry Potter series (2001-2011)

It is one of the cult-classic series, which chronicle's the lives of a young wizard named Harry Potter and his friends. The story focuses on Harry's struggle against Lord Voldemort, however, the series also showcased some amazing teachers who are sweet to him and some who protects Harry without showcasing his emotions.

Dead Poets Society (1989)

It is one of the classic films that narrate the story of a teacher who makes his students appreciate and love the art of poetry. Also, he helps in transforming their lives and making them reach their fullest potential in education.

My Octopus Teacher (2020)

Teachers can be any shape and size, something like this happened in this film. A filmmaker, who learnt about the mysteries of the underwater world, after forming a deep bond with an Octopus. This documentary highlights how nature can teach human beings.

The Karate Kid (2010)

It is one of the iconic films, which tells the story of a child who is having a tough time in school and how martial arts change him into a confident young boy. The coach, essayed by megastar Jackie Chan helps the boy in understanding life and its aspects.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv