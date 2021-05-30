World No Tobacco Day 2021: Here is the list of Indian celebrities who quit smoking and inspired millions of their fans to stay away from smoking.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: World No Tobacco Day is celebrated on 31 May every year. World Health Organisation and Health authorities urge people across the world to quit tobacco, mostly consumed through smoking. In the past few years, some celebrities in India struggled hard to quit smoking and did it successfully.

Here is the list of Indian celebrities who quit smoking and inspired millions of their fans to stay away from smoking –

1. Arjun Rampal -- The ‘Rajneeti’ actor was reportedly a chain smoker prior to the pandemic. However, following the first lockdown last year, Arjun said that he felt motivated to quit smoking while around his baby boy. The actor recently stated that it has been over a year since he last had a cigarette drag.

2. Salman Khan -- The ‘Dabangg’ superstar used to smoke in excessive amounts. However, the actor quit the habit due to health complications in the early 2010s.

3. Saif Ali Khan -- The ‘Sacred Games’ actor shocked his fans across the nation and beyond as the news broke of Nawab Pataudi suffering a heart attack at the mere age of 36. Following this, the actor put a full stop to unhealthy habits such as smoking and isn’t known to have taken a drag ever since.

4. Ajay Devgn -- The ‘Singham’ superstar was once a heavy smoker. However, following a few health-related issues within Devgn’s immediate family, Ajay reportedly quit smoking.

5. Hrithik Roshan -- The ‘Bang Bang’ actor followed the book ‘Easy Way To Stop Smoking’ by Alan Carr to quit smoking.

Over seven million people die globally due to the adverse health effects of smoking. Recent researches have even shown that smokers are fifty per cent more likely to suffer severe COVID-19 infections as compared to their non-smoking counterparts.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma