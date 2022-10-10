World Mental Health Day 2022: Dear Zindagi To 15 Park Avenue, Bollywood Movies Based On Mental Health Issue

IN A TIME where people are living a stressful and hectic life, taking care of our mental health is as important as taking care of our physical health. In India, talking about mental health is often considered 'taboo' and people suffering from any mental health issue are judged by society. To emphasise the importance of the well-being of mental health, World Mental Health Day is celebrated every year on October 10.

There are some Bollywood films that have talked about the importance of mental health and have also impacted society in a positive way by raising awareness about mental health.

Dear Zindagi

Starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role, Dear Zindagi is one of the first Bollywood films focusing only on depression, therapy and past trauma. The movie revolves around Kiara (Alia Bhatt) who is discontented with her life. Then she meets Dr Jehangir Khan, a psychologist who helps her find answers to her life's problems. Directed by Gauri Shinde, the movie also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Ira Dubey, Kunal Kapoor, Angad Bedi and Ali Zafar.

Taare Zameen Par

The movie revolves around Ishaan, who has dyslexia. However, his parents do not understand his problem and send him to a boarding school. Even though the movie is not entirely focused on mental health issues, it certainly shows how negligence can affect a child's mental health. The movie stars Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary in the lead role.

Tamasha

Tamasha stars Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead role. The movie revolves around the life of Ved, who goes through an identity crisis in his adult life and then tries to follow his heart. The movie shows how society's pressure to be perfect and the monotonous lifestyle can affect an individual.

15 Park Avenue

Starring Konkona Sen Sharma in the lead role, the movie revolves around Meethi, who is suffering from schizophrenia. The movie also stars Shabana Azmi, Soumitra Chatterjee, Waheeda Rehman, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Rahul Bose.

Chhichhore

This coming-of-age comedy-drama film addresses some serious issues like suicide and pressure on students to excel academically. The movie stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey and Saharsh Kumar Shukla.