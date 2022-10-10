World Mental Health Day 2022: 5 Times BTS Raised Awareness About Mental Health Struggles

K-POP GROUP 'BTS' is one of the most popular boy bands in the world and has been climbing the ladder of success day by day. Their fans lovingly call themselves 'BTS ARMY' and considered BTS as their inspiration. Apart from ruling million of hearts with their beautiful songs, BTS is also vocal about addressing social issues.

Their fans mostly include youngsters and the group makes sure that they are setting the right example for their fans. BTS has often addressed mental health through their songs or openly talked about it.

When Jin Talked About Reflecting On Himself During Break

After BTS had to cancel their world tour because of the pandemic, Jin revealed that the group was really sad and everyone felt a sense of loss. He said that the break helped him reflect on himself and love himself more.

When Suga Opened Up About His Struggle With Mental Health

Suga has talked about his mental health and his struggles through his songs. The rapper earlier said that he feels good when his fans are comforted and consoled because of his songs. "For anybody, these emotions are not things that need to be hidden," Suga said in his interview with Rolling Stone.

When J-Hope Opened Up About Expressing His Emotions Through Music

J-Hope said that an individual can't have the same feeling all the time and he tries to feel other people's emotions as well. " I tried to express those emotions through music or dialogue, to express them in a very beautiful way,” he told Rolling Stone.

Jimin on How To Deal With Bad Mental Health

Jimin revealed that exercise and running help him to have good mental health. He also revealed that earlier he hated being alone, but now he takes time out to enjoy his own company.

Writing Songs Helps V To Deal With Bad Mental Health

V revealed that when he has something going on in his mind, he writes a song. It does not matter if the song is good or bad, but V feels relaxed after doing so.