  • News
  • Entertainment

World Cancer Day 2023: From Irrfan Khan To Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood Actors Who Battled Cancer

According to WHO , cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide and there were nearly 10 million deaths in 2020 due to cancer.

By Simran Srivastav
Sat, 04 Feb 2023 10:31 AM IST
Minute Read
World Cancer Day 2023: From Irrfan Khan To Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood Actors Who Battled Cancer
Bollywood actors who battled cancer (File Image)

To raise awareness about cancer, its diagnosis, early detection and treatment of the disease, World Cancer Day is observed every year on February 4. According to World Health Organisation (WHO), cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020. Many Bollywood celebrities have also battled cancer and have opened up about their journey of battling cancer as well.

On World Cancer Day, take a look at the actors who fought cancer.

Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2028 and passed away at the age of 67 on April 30, 2020. After being diagnosed with Leukemia, he went to New York for treatment and returned to India after a year.

Irrfan Khan

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

In 2018, Irrfan Khan revealed that he had been diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer and was receiving treatment in the UK. He passed away at the age of 53 on April 28, 2020.

Also Read
Kangana Ranaut Calls Anupam Kher 'Strong, Secure Man' After His Praise For..
Kangana Ranaut Calls Anupam Kher 'Strong, Secure Man' After His Praise For..

Rajesh Khanna

Rajesh Khanna was reportedly diagnosed with cancer and passed away on July 18, 2012. His funeral was attended by over 9 lakh people.

Sonali Bendre

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre)

Sonali was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in 2018. She is now cancer-free and continues to raise awareness about cancer and support cancer survivors.

Mahima Chaudhry

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mahimachaudhry (@mahimachaudhry1)

In 2022, Mahima Chaudhry revealed that she was diagnosed with cancer. She talked about her journey several times and said that she was not brave during her treatment. She will soon make her comeback in films with Emergency.

Also Read
Thunivu OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Ajith Kumar's Money..
Thunivu OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Ajith Kumar's Money..

Manisha Koirala

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Manisha Koirala (@m_koirala)

She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012. After her treatment, she started raising awareness about cancer and supported cancer survivors as well. She has written a book 'Healed' which narrates the story of her battle against ovarian cancer.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.