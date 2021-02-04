On the occasion of the World Cancer Day 2021 let's look at reel life heroes who battled Cancer bravely just like real heroes. Here are 7 celebs who recovered from the fatal disease:

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: World Cancer Day 2021 is observed on February 4 to raise awareness regarding this chronic disease globally. A global initiative led by UICC (Union for International Cancer Control)organises this event to inspire change and reduce the global impact of cancer. This year we are following the theme of 'Together all our actions matter' under the campaign 'I Am and I Will'.

This theme signifies that every action matters to battle the fatal disease. "This year is a reminder of our enduring power of cooperation and collective action. When we choose to come together, we can achieve what we call wish for: A healthier, brighter world without cancer. Together, all of our action matter," read a statement on the official website of World Cancer Day.

On the occasion of the World Cancer Day lets look at reel life heroes who battled Cancer bravely just like real heroes. Here are 7 celebs who recovered from the fatal disease:

1. Manisha Koirala: Ovarian Cancer

In November 2012 the actress was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and went through six-month-long treatment and surgery in New York.

2. Sonali Bendre: Metastatic Cancer

Bollywood beauty was diagnosed with cancer in July 2018 and went through five-month-long treatment in the US.

3. Tahira Kashyap: Breast Cancer

Wife of Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana was diagnosed with 'stage 0' cancer in 2018 and underwent a mastectomy procedure.

4. Yuvraj Singh: Lung Cancer

Former Indian cricketer was diagnosed with cancer in 2011 and underwent chemotherapy for almost a year in the USA. After recovering from fatal disease in 2012 he joined the Indian T20 World Cup team.

5. Rakesh Roshan: Throat Cancer

Filmmaker and father of Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan was diagnosed with early stage of squamous cell carcinoma in January 2019.

6. Lisa Ray: Myeloma Cancer

Lisa Ray was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma cancer in June 2009 and in 2010 the model was announced cancer-free but not completely cured.

7. Sanjay Dutt: Lung Cancer

Bollywood superstar was diagnosed with cancer in August 2020 and went treatment in the US. After two months actor announced in a heartfelt note that he battled cancer bravely and emerged victoriously.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv