'Work In Progress' As Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi Rehearse For 'Merry Christmas' | See BTS Pics

Katrina Kaif is busy these days preparing for her upcoming movies including Sriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas'. The movie will also star Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina has shared some behind the scene pictures on Instagram. In the pictures, the trio can be seen discussing and rehearsing their scenes. Merry Christmas is Katrina's first collaboration with Sriram Raghavan.

Sharing the pictures, Katrina wrote, "Work in progress #rehearsals #merrychristmas #sriramraghavan @actorvijaysethupathi".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

The movie was announced in December 2021. Announcing her film, Katrina wrote, "New Beginnings. BACK ON SET with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas! I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honour to be directed by him. Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Merry Christmas has been hitting headlines ever since its announcement. Earlier, some pictures from the set of Merry Christmas also surfaced on social media. The movie also stars Sanjay Kapoor. Directors Anand Tiwari and Vasan Bala expressed their excitement about the film.

Katrina Kaif has a bunch of films lined up. Her film 'Phone Bhoot' will release in November 2022. The movie also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Sharing the new poster of Phone Bhoot, Katrina wrote, "Ringing in with an update. #PhoneBhoot will now release on 4th November at cinemas near you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Recently, Katrina was in the Maldives with her friends and family to celebrate her birthday. She will star in Tiger 3, along with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. She will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa. The movie will also star Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Meanwhile, Vijay might star in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. However, there is no official announcement regarding the same. The actor is also reported to be seen in Pushpa 2.