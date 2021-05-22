On June 14, Neena Gupta’s autobiography ‘Sach Kahun Toh’ will be released by Penguin Random House, India. The book will share Neena’s life story from her time at the National School of Drama to moving to Mumbai and her single parenthood.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Neena Gupta who is well known for being bold and frank about her personal life has once again gone candid about her relationship with her former love affair cricketer Vivian Richards and the mutual respect that she, Vivian, and their daughter Masaba Gupta has for each other.

In an interview, Neena, as quoted by Bollywood Bubble, said that she would never poison Masaba’s thoughts about her father and even she doesn’t hate him. The actress further explained that Masaba was born out of her love for Vivian and nothing can take that way.

“I had Masaba because I loved Vivian. And if you love somebody, you can’t hate somebody like that. You may not live or do things together – woh dheere dheere pata chalta hai (you get to know that slowly). But you can’t hate” Neena said.

“How can you put this thing in your daughter’s mind about her father? I don’t want to and don’t feel it. Why should I poison her thoughts? I have respect for him, he respects me and so, she has respect for both of us. It’s a very simple thing.” The actress added.



On June 14, Neena Gupta’s autobiography ‘Sach Kahun Toh’ will be released by Penguin Random House, India. The book will share Neena’s life story from her time at the National School of Drama to moving to Mumbai and her single parenthood.

Meanwhile, Neena is enjoying her second innings in the Bollywood film industry. She has done interesting films like Badhaai Ho, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, and Sardar Ka Grandson. Neena is also seen in various other web series including the seasons of Masaba Masaba on Netflix and Panchayat on Amazon Prime Video. The actress will be seen next in Goodbye also starring Amitabh Bachchan. Another film in the pipeline in which Neena will be seen alongside Manoj Bajpayee is Dial 100.

