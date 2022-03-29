New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It has become a tradition for Salman Khan's fans to watch his biggest blockbuster movies on Eid as the actor always releases his films on the festival. However, ditching his traditional release, Salman Khan, during the promotional event of International Indian Film Awards (IIFA), announced that this year none of his films will hit the big screens on Eid adding that he will release his movies on Diwali and Christmas in 2022.

Salman Khan will host IIFA on May 20 and 21 at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. While interacting with the media, Salman said, "This time around I'm taking a break during Eid. Instead, Ajay Devgn will be coming up with his film 'Runway 34'. I would like all of you to show as much love for his film on Eid as you shower on mine."



Apart from this, the actor talked about his projects on the OTT platform. When he was asked about coming to the OTT, Salman replied that he will definitely come on the digital platform, but as a producer. The actor said, “Yes, I will come on the medium of OTT, but as a producer. There are a few projects that we are in talks for."



Salman also talked about the success of the South Indian films and attributed the South film's pan India success to heroism. He said, “Films with heroism are a dying art in Bollywood. Today, Bollywood has moved away from films that were high on heroism. Sadly, heroism is not in vogue these days in Bollywood. Sad, because the mark of Bollywood has always been heroism, there's an emotional connect with the hero of the film."

He further added, "I have always worked in that line of cinema because that is something I believe in. Another thing, South Indian writers are very hardworking, they know the pulse of the audience. Films have gone pan India, so I would like to see directors from the south pick up scripts from Bollywood to make in their own territory, and vice-versa. That is when we'll have a surfeit of quality content."

