Wonder Women Twitter Review: Top 10 Tweets To Read Before You Watch The Movie This Weekend

Anjali Menon’s ‘Wonder Women’ releases on OTT today. The film revolves around six pregnant women, who meet at prenatal class and are on the brink of childbirth.

‘Wonder Women’ features an ensemble cast of actors including Nadiya Moidu, Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Sayanora Philip, Archana Padmini and Amruta Subhash. The film is streaming on Sony LIV’s OTT Platform.

If you’re planning to watch ‘Wonder Women’ this weekend, take a look at these top 10 tweets that will help you make up your mind:

Never Expected Such a Waste Film From #AnjaliMenon 🙏. Indeed a Crap Film 🤮



Avoidable pic.twitter.com/WaqOawnkQs — Kerala Box Office (@KeralaBxOffce) November 18, 2022

A film for Pregnant Ladies. Gud Characterizations. Neat Perf from all d actors. Most Emotional scenes fall flat, so couldnt connect. Just 80Mins RT. Expected more from Anjali Menon. Felt like an advertisement for Motherhood. DISAPPOINTING! pic.twitter.com/zVIXR0ZfZi — CK Review (@CKReview1) November 18, 2022

What to expect? Not much.



It is not a complete waste of time, the narrative has sporadic moments of genuine warmth, but it is a big waste of a talented cast. The film is overwhelmingly sweet. #WonderWomen is as disposable as a candy wrapper. — Forum Reelz (@ForumReelz) November 17, 2022

#WonderWomen a bland drama that doesn’t have interesting scenes, dialogues, conflicts or characters. Needed a better screenplay to fully develop a lovely premise. Wonderless. — No Name (@bldgcontractor) November 17, 2022

A tale of 6 carrying wives!

Outstanding performance done by our angel @MenenNithya 🥰🥰🥰

Overall as a film different opinions will be there ,but about @MenenNithya's acting there is a unanimous appreciation for sure!

She lived in that character

1/2 pic.twitter.com/QLzmgqMkr3 — Arun Nithya (@Nithyaaddict) November 18, 2022

#WonderWomen - Tries To Be A Simple And A Heartwarming Flick But The Emotions in The Film Work Only To Some Extent. Nice BGM 👌. Writing Could Have Been Better. Not Everyone's Cup Of Tea. Overall - AVERAGE. pic.twitter.com/BFAYclnHEw — Cinephile Tweets (@TweetsCinephile) November 17, 2022

1hr 20min counseling video for pregnant women. 🥱#WonderWomen



-- (The only thing I liked in the movie was Sayanora Philip's Kannur accent.) — Vishnu (@vshnooo) November 17, 2022

I found #WonderWomenOnSonyLIV entertaining, made me tear up a couple of times. A huge fan of @AnjaliMenonFilm 's works & this one was good too. Characters speaking Malayalam, Tamil, Marathi, Kannada, Hindi, Telugu & English - A true representation of India. #WonderWomen pic.twitter.com/5RMDAtGXY5 — Bala - Little Brown Girl (@Kepler186F_IN) November 18, 2022

Only good thing in the movie #NithyaMenon she is the best actress in this generation in india watch the movie you understand why i am saying this that munch pathetic movie & script and dailoges she convencigly perform with this she is really wonder women 🔥 1/2 pic.twitter.com/wSltDMf4e3 — VARUNP (@VARUNP29887116) November 17, 2022

I wonder how Anjali menon would tap into every emotion👏

Loved #WonderWomen

I think opting for ott is the right option as I could let out every emotion. I laughed when men were embarassed in the class n cried when they open up to their partners

Character arcs🤌 @MenenNithya ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qYGDybMbWk — Tara Anuradha (@Kanmani30229867) November 17, 2022

Talking about the film, Nithya Menon said in a press statement, “The characters are ordinary women who will resonate with the audience, from all age groups across the country. The story is a peek into their lives and how the pregnancy and their newfound friendships push them to grow.”

“It is a full-on heart film, and I am eager to see the audience’s journey with these characters. SonyLIV has been bringing forth fresh content and out-of-the-box thought, so I am excited about the film’s launch on SonyLIV,” the director added in her statement.

‘Wonder Women’ has been filmed in English with touches of Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Taking to her Instagram account, the lead star of the film, Parvathy posted the trailer of the film. In the caption, the actor wrote, “Wonder Women - A tale of pregnant women who meet at a prenatal class and stumble on far more than they expect! Writer-Director Anjali Menon brings together a wonderful cast for ‘Wonder Women’ streaming on Sony LIV from Nov 18th.”

According to a press release, “the movie narrates the story of six pregnant women, who arrive at a prenatal class with beliefs, confusion, and questions regarding pregnancy and childbirth. In their quest to know it all, they discover their identity and answers to their deep-rooted problems.”