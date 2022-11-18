  • News
Wonder Women Twitter Review: Top 10 Tweets To Read Before You Watch The Movie This Weekend

Wonder Women Twitter Review: If you're planning to watch the Nithya Menon and Parvathy lead film this weekend, read these top 10 tweets to help you make up your mind.

By Aanchal Sharma
Fri, 18 Nov 2022 12:59 PM IST
Wonder Women Twitter Review: The film stars Nithya Menon and Parvathy in pivotal roles. (Image Credit: Twitter)

Anjali Menon’s ‘Wonder Women’ releases on OTT today. The film revolves around six pregnant women, who meet at prenatal class and are on the brink of childbirth.

‘Wonder Women’ features an ensemble cast of actors including Nadiya Moidu, Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Sayanora Philip, Archana Padmini and Amruta Subhash. The film is streaming on Sony LIV’s OTT Platform.

If you’re planning to watch ‘Wonder Women’ this weekend, take a look at these top 10 tweets that will help you make up your mind:

Talking about the film, Nithya Menon said in a press statement, “The characters are ordinary women who will resonate with the audience, from all age groups across the country. The story is a peek into their lives and how the pregnancy and their newfound friendships push them to grow.”

“It is a full-on heart film, and I am eager to see the audience’s journey with these characters. SonyLIV has been bringing forth fresh content and out-of-the-box thought, so I am excited about the film’s launch on SonyLIV,” the director added in her statement.

‘Wonder Women’ has been filmed in English with touches of Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Taking to her Instagram account, the lead star of the film, Parvathy posted the trailer of the film. In the caption, the actor wrote, “Wonder Women - A tale of pregnant women who meet at a prenatal class and stumble on far more than they expect! Writer-Director Anjali Menon brings together a wonderful cast for ‘Wonder Women’ streaming on Sony LIV from Nov 18th.”

According to a press release, “the movie narrates the story of six pregnant women, who arrive at a prenatal class with beliefs, confusion, and questions regarding pregnancy and childbirth. In their quest to know it all, they discover their identity and answers to their deep-rooted problems.”
