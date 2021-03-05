March 8 is celebrated as International Women's Day, and ahead of the day marked to celebrate womanhood, we are bringing five short films based on the lives of Indian women that will inspire you to the core:

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's the year 2021, a start of the new decade and a revolution. The revolution that prioritizes women and showcases their story with the female gaze that we all have been waiting for so long. Now, with the changing times, there is another revolutionary change in the film industry, with each passing day we witness fresh content that delivers and showcases the hard-hitting reality of Indian women and their struggles in their daily life. March 8 is celebrated as International Women's Day, and ahead of the day marked to celebrate womanhood, we are bringing five short films based on the lives of Indian women that will inspire you to the core:

1. Devi

This short film is a story of various women that comes from different background but they share the same story. This 13-minute-long film will keep you hooked to it till the end with its suspense-packed drama. The short film is directed by Priyanka Banerjee and was released on March 2, 2020.

2. Ghar Ki Murgi

Ghar Ki Murgi, dal barabar is an idiom that we all know, and it means that the things which a person has are not considered that important. Well, it beautifully describes how the homemakers are treated, and their work is considered just as their normal duty towards the family. This short film stars Sakshi Tanvar in the lead role who perfectly aces her role in the film. Ghar Ki Murgi is helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

3. That Day After Everyday

This film depicts the story of three women who face sexual harassment and stand up for themselves against the ill behaviour of men. This film was released in the year 2013 and was directed by Anurag Kashyap.

4. Khaney Mein Kya Hai

This short film is a story about the conversation between the mother and her newly married daughter about intercourse and how they share what is healthy and unhealthy practice of intercourse. This film stars Shikha Talsania and Ayesha Raza Mishra in the lead role. The film is helmed by Akanksha Seda.

5. Mama's Boys

Neena Gupta and Aditi Rao Hydari steal the show in this hilarious short film. This film depicts the story of how the choice of women is not considered much important, and this is portrayed through the mythological gaze that if Draupadi from Mahabharata was in this era, how she would've chosen her husband. The film is directed by Akshat Verma.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma