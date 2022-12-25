‘Woman Of Steel’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Personalised Gift From Filmmaker Rahul Ravindran; See Pic

Tollywood diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu requires no introduction as the actress has established herself as one of the strongest leads in the entertainment world, by giving back-to-back blockbusters in her career.

Irrespective of the ups and downs in her personal life, the actress has always tended to maintain a decent record of her professional term where she is appreciated and loved by her industry friends and has a personal-yet professional positive relationship with all.

Recently, the actress received a personal gift from her 'Moscowin Kaveri' director Rahul Ravindran, where she shared the present given to her by him on her Instagram handle. Appreciating the gift from her friend, the actress wrote, "@rahlr_23 Thankyou."

The filmmaker and actor Rahul Ravindran gifted Samantha a plaque with a powerful message written for her that stated, "Woman of Steel...The tunnel is dark and there's no end in sight. It was promised, but there's no sign of the light. Your feet are heavy, but you drag them with all your might. You soldier on while dousing your doubts and fright."

It further stated, "You're made of steel and this conquest is your birthright. You keep walking and soon the sun will shine bright. You will not be denied and these delays are alright because quitters don't, only fighters like you win the fight...Because what doesn't defeat you...makes you stronger than ever...And stronger forever."

About three months ago, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was diagnosed with the auto-immune disease named myositis, where she shared that her life has never been the same. The star who was promoting her upcoming film 'Yashoda' at that time, opened up about the report and subsequent treatment and called the duration for her a 'dark time.'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha was recently seen in Haresh Narayan and K. Hari Shankar's blockbuster 'Yashoda' which broke all records at the box office and emerged as a pure success.

Samantha will next be seen in the mythological drama titled, 'Shaakuntalam' helmed by filmmaker Gunasekhar opposite Dev Mohan who will be portraying the character of King Dushyanta and Ally Arha as Prince Bharat in the film.

The film will also feature Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, and Malhotra Shivam in pivotal roles.