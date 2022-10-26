Woman Crush Wednesday: Shehnaaz Gill Exudes Boss Babe Vibes At Aayush Sharma’s Birthday Bash

Trust Shehnaaz Gill to make heads turn every time she makes an appearance. The social media sensation recently grabbed eyeballs as she attended actor Aayush Sharma’s birthday bash on Tuesday night.

Dressed in a gray waistcoat and trousers, Shehnaaz Gill looked stunning as ever as she arrived in style at the star-studded bash.

On Woman Crush Wednesday, take fashion inspiration from Shehnaaz Gill’s latest outfit. Take a look:

(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Not just Shehnaaz, several other celebrities also attended Aayush Sharma’s birthday bash on Tuesday night. Also in attendance were Salman Khan, Kriti Kharbanda and Palak Tiwarii.

Salman Khan, who reportedly recovered from dengue recently, made a stylish appearance in a t-shirt and red pants. The ‘Bigg Boss 16’ host will return to the sets this week to resume shooting for Weekend Ka Vaar special episodes.

Talking about Shehnaaz Gill, the diva was last seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa in the 2021-comedy film, ‘Honsla Rakh’. The ‘Bigg Boss’ star will be making her dream Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in his upcoming film, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. The film will be directed by Farhad Samji.

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ also stars Pooja Hegde, Punjabi star Jassie Gill and television sensation Siddharth Nigam. The film was slated to release on 31st December 2022.

It was rumored that Shehnaaz Gill had quit the film. Quashing all rumors, the social media sensation took to her social media handle and wrote, “Lol, these rumours are my daily dose of entertainment since last few weeks. I can’t wait for people to watch the film and of course me too in the film.”

Shehnaaz Gill will reportedly be paired opposite reality show star Raghav Juya in the film. The two share a close bond off-screen as well and are often spotted spending time together and enjoying each other’s company.